Pacers finalizing extension for coach Nate McMillan

Indiana Pacers coach Nate McMillan is finalizing an extension with the team, league sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Wednesday.

McMillan guided the Pacers to a 48-34 mark this past season before losing to the Cleveland Cavaliers in seven games in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Pacers were expected to focus on rebuilding after trading Paul George to the Oklahoma City Thunder last offseason, but the team, led by Victor Oladipo, instead finished second in the Central Division.

McMillan, a veteran coach of 14 NBA seasons, has led the Pacers for two seasons after serving for three as an associate head coach. McMillan's team was actually six games better in 2017-18 without George than it was the previous season with the superstar.

McMillan, 53, has also coached with Portland and Seattle during his career, compiling a 568-526 record. He has made seven postseason trips with a record of 17-28.