Panthers' Daryl Williams suffers apparent knee injury during drill

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- The first day in pads at training camp turned into what appeared to be the first major Injury for thé Carolina Panthers.

Starting right tackle Daryl Williams went down screaming in pain with an apparent right knee injury during team drills. He was carted off the field.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera wouldn't specify on the injury, but he did say Williams is being taken to Charlotte for further evaluation.

"We will keep our fingers crossed," Rivera said. "In the meantime, Taylor [Moton] is going to have to step up and take advantage of the opportunity to get better."

Williams was bowled over by defensive end Zach Moore along with contact from tackle Vernon Butler as he dropped back in pass protection.

He immediately grabbed the knee and screamed as trainers rushed over. Teammates took a knee and stayed there for several minutes in silence.

Quarterback Cam Newton walked about 40 yards away and stood alone.

The Panthers had begun early negotiations on a contract extension for Williams, who is entering the final year of his deal. He has started 28 of the 39 games in which he's played.

Moton, who backed up Williams last season, was first up to replace Williams. The 2017 second-round pick was competing for the starting left guard spot with Amini Silatolu.

"He's one of my best friends on the team," Moton said. "So i immediately went on a knee and prayed for him. My heart goes out for him and I pray for a speedy recovery. 'He's been a mentor for me. He means a lot to the team so he's definitely been a good person to watch the past year."

Rivera said it was "tough" for players to initially get refocused, but he was pleased with the way the team bounced back.

"We were kind of floating right there, especially on the offensive side," Rivera said. "You could feel it and it takes a little wind out of your sails a little bit. But after that period we refocused."

Rivera also was pleased with the way Moton stepped in at the position.

"Wherever coach puts me I am going to give it my 100 percent best effort," Moton said. "If it's at right tackle, so be it. I feel comfortable and confident."