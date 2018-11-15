Patrick Mahomes offered free ketchup for life if he throws record 57 TDs

Patrick Mahomes might have ketchup for life if he's able to set a single-season record with 57 touchdown passes this season.

Heinz Ketchup, which has used "57 varieties" in its advertising, tweeted the promise to Mahomes on Thursday after the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback told ESPN's Seth Wickersham of his love of the condiment, even putting it on steak.

ESPN has reached out to Heinz for further comment.

Mahomes has 31 touchdown passes this season, already setting the Chiefs' single-season franchise record through 10 games. Peyton Manning holds the NFL's single-season record for touchdown passes with 55 in the 2013 season.

Mahomes told reporters Thursday that he'd be willing to share the wealth if he were to receive ketchup for life.

"I'm not opposed to it," he said, when asked if he'd want ketchup for life. "If it happens and I get ketchup for life, I'll be sure to share it with some of the offensive linemen.''

Mahomes also said Thursday that he likes to put ketchup on another favorite dish when asked about putting ketchup on steak.

"I don't think it's that weird but I put it on my macaroni and cheese. People seem to think that's a weird thing. Some people think that's disgusting but it's good to me," he said.

ESPN's Adam Teicher contributed to this report.