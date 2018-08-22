Pats release Kenny Britt, who has been sidelined by hamstring

The New England Patriots are releasing wide receiver Kenny Britt, a source confirmed to ESPN.

Britt had a hamstring injury and never took part fully in training camp.

The move was first reported by NFL Network.

The Patriots picked up Britt's $150,000 option in March. He was scheduled to earn a base salary of $1.05 million in 2018.

Britt, 29, signed a four-year, $32.5 million deal with the Cleveland Browns in March of 2017 but was released by the team in December. He had 18 catches for 223 yards and two touchdowns in nine games for the Browns before his release.

He had two catches for 23 yards in three games with New England after signing with the Patriots last December.