Pelicans' Anthony Davis misses game against Blazers

Forward Anthony Davis did not play in the New Orleans Pelicans' game at Portland on Thursday night.

Davis missed two games with a sprained right elbow before returning Wednesday to play 41 minutes in a 131-121 loss to the Warriors.

The injury didn't seem to affect Davis much as he had 17 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists against the reigning champs.

In addition to Davis, point guard Elfrid Payton will miss his third straight game with a right ankle sprain.

Forward Julius Randle is considered probable to play as he deals with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.