New Orleans Pelicans star Anthony Davis is expected to miss one to two weeks with a sprained left index finger, the team announced Saturday.

Davis suffered the injury in the fourth quarter of Friday's game against Portland, when he finished with 27 points and seven rebounds in a 128-112 loss to the Trail Blazers.

For the season, Davis, a five-time All-Star selection, is averaging 29.3 points, 13.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game -- all above his career averages.