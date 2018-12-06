Philly's Kamu Grugier-Hill offers first jab in Eagles-Cowboys trash-talk fest

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill got the trash-talking started in earnest ahead of Sunday's pivotal game against the Cowboys, with comments that are sure to make their way onto Dallas' bulletin board.

"I mean, you look at Dallas' history, they always choke," Grugier-Hill said, via NBC Philadelphia, "so we'll go down there and make them choke."

The defending champion Eagles are starting to regain some swagger after winning two in a row to get to 6-6. With a win over the 7-5 Cowboys, they'll pull into first place in the NFC East.

But it's no gimme.

The Eagles lost their first matchup to Dallas, 27-20 at Lincoln Financial Field on Nov. 11. That kick-started a four-game winning streak for the Cowboys, who are coming off an upset win over the New Orleans Saints. While Dallas has been resting since that Thursday night game, the Eagles have a quick turnaround after defeating the Washington Redskins on Monday night.

The Cowboys are listed as 3.5-point home favorites.

The Eagles are 2-3 against Dallas under coach Doug Pederson, but they do own bragging rights when it comes to big moments in the rivalry of late, including a 24-22 win in Dallas in the 2013 regular-season finale to claim the division title.

The Cowboys have an 80 percent chance to win the NFC East, according to ESPN FPI, while the Eagles have just a 14 percent chance. If Dallas can't close the deal, Grugier-Hill's words would have some extra weight to them.

Sunday will go a long way in deciding both teams' fates.