Phoenix council postpones vote on Suns' $230M arena renovation

PHOENIX -- The city council has postponed a vote on a proposed $230 million renovation of Talking Stick Resort Arena that would keep the Suns in downtown Phoenix.

The council agreed unanimously Wednesday to postpone a decision until Jan. 23 so residents can attend five public meetings to be held around Phoenix to discuss the project.

The Arizona Republic reported Wednesday that Suns owner Robert Sarver recently called a council member and said he would take the team to Seattle or Las Vegas if the arena deal doesn't go through.

But city manager Ed Zuercher told the newspaper he didn't view it as a threat.

"They've talked about what their options are," Zuercher said. "Robert has never threatened me. He's mentioned that there are other cities that are looking for NBA teams."

Suns president and CEO Jason Rowley said the organization looks forward to the public discussions and to answering any questions about the proposed renovation.

The deal would revamp the nearly 30-year-old arena, the oldest in the NBA that is not currently being renovated.

The Suns agreed to a 40-year lease in 1992, but the deal included a provision for the team to opt out at 30 years.

