Pirates activate Starling Marte from DL

The Pittsburgh Pirates have activated Starling Marte from the 10-day disabled list, creating a glut in their talented outfield.

Marte has been sidelined by an oblique strain since May 16, prompting the Pirates to promote top outfield prospect Austin Meadows in his absence.

Pittsburgh did not demote Meadows to the minors Saturday, opting instead to send first baseman Jose Osuna to Triple-A Indianapolis.

Meadows, 23, has been outstanding in seven games with Pittsburgh, batting .448 (13 for 29) with three home runs and five RBIs. But Marte's activation signals a likely loss of playing time for either Meadows, Gregory Polanco or Corey Dickerson.

Meadows was the odd man out for Saturday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Marte batting third in his return to the starting lineup.

Marte is batting .308 with six homers, 19 RBIs and 10 stolen bases in 41 games this season.

Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said Meadows would be the fourth outfielder and would rotate at all three positions.

Polanco, 26, has been Pittsburgh's primary right fielder all season and leads the team with eight home runs. He is currently mired in a 3-for-28 slump in his past eight games.

Dickerson, 29, has been the Pirates' top hitter this season, batting .319 with 31 RBIs -- both team highs -- while playing exclusively in left field.