Plastic bucket hat protects fan from further injury at Wrigley Field

Score one for an odd choice in headgear.

A 19-year-old fan at Wrigley Field received five staples to close a cut after he was hit by a footlong metal tile that fell from the stadium's iconic hand-operated center-field scoreboard on Tuesday night, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The injury could have been worse had the fan not been wearing a plastic bucket on his heat, Chicago Cubs spokesman Julian Green told the Tribune.

The fan was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center for treatment.

Green, who said this was the first time this had happened, told the Tribune that the Cubs were looking into whether the metal tile was dropped by a scoreboard worker or if it just became dislodged during the game.