'Rally Goose' set free after stay in veterinary hospital

The "Rally Goose" has, indeed, been set loose after a short stay in a veterinary hospital.

The goose, which ultimately crashed into a Comerica Park scoreboard after being chased from the field by members of the Detroit Tigers grounds crew during a rain delay Wednesday, was released into the wild Friday in East Lansing, Michigan.

In midair while on its way out of the stadium, the goose tried to slam on the breaks when it spotted a big blue scoreboard -- but it was too late. The goose slammed into the scoreboard and went crashing into the seats below, as the fans who were cheering seconds earlier exhaled in despair.

The goose was deemed to be OK. Dr. Catherine Roach, a veterinarian who was attending the game and helped to take care of the goose after its hard hit and fall, threw out the pitch before Thursday's game.

The Tigers also have taken flight since the incident, placing a decoy in the dugout and adopting the #RallyGoose mantra. After rallying for five runs after the incident to win Wednesday's game, the Tigers have tacked on two more wins heading into Saturday's game.