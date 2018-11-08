Rams express condolences for victims of Thousand Oaks mass shooting

The Los Angeles Rams and their players are "heartbroken" over a mass shooting at a bar that killed 12 people Wednesday night in Thousand Oaks, California.

The shooting took place just miles from the Rams' practice facility at California Lutheran University and the team's offices in Agoura Hills. Many of the team's players and staff also reside in the area.

"The Los Angeles Rams organization is heartbroken by the horrific shooting that took place last night in our community of Thousand Oaks," said a statement issued by the team Thursday. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, their families and our entire community."

Players from the Rams, Los Angeles Chargers and other teams took to social media to grieve for the victims of the shooting.

"We are deeply saddened by the terrible news coming out of Thousand Oaks this morning," said a statement issued by the Chargers. "Our hearts are with the victims and their loved ones during this horrific tragedy, and we honor the brave and heroic actions of first responders who rushed to the scene to help."