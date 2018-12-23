Rams RB Todd Gurley out against Cardinals with knee injury

PHOENIX - Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley will not play against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

Gurley, who is dealing with inflammation in his left knee, participated in a pregame workout and huddled with doctors, trainers and coaches about two hours before kickoff.

He is listed as inactive.

Veteran C.J. Anderson, who was signed by the Rams on Tuesday, is expected to play a significant amount of snaps in Gurley's absence. Backup Justin Davis, who was listed as questionable because of a shoulder injury, is available, along with rookie John Kelly.

Gurley has a league-high 21 touchdowns this season and is ranked second in rushing yards per game with 89.4

The Rams (11-3) have clinched the NFC West but can secure a first-round playoff bye with a victory over the Cardinals (3-11) and a Chicago Bears (10-4) loss to the San Francisco 49ers (4-10).

Gurley did not participate in practice throughout the week after he was sidelined last Sunday for a series in the third quarter in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He finished with 12 carries for 48 yards and two touchdowns and caught 10 passes for 76 yards.