Ravens call Patrick Ricard's racist tweets 'unacceptable'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Baltimore Ravens called the racist tweets made by fullback/defensive lineman Patrick Ricard six years ago "totally unacceptable."

In 2011 and 2012, Ricard posted at least six tweets that used the N-word. These tweets surfaced on social media on Sunday morning before the Ravens' game against the Chiefs, and Ricard was a healthy scratch for the third time this season.

The Ravens issued this statement: "The tweets are totally unacceptable, and we have addressed the matter with Pat. We expect he'll have something to say later today after the game."

Ricard, an undrafted rookie out of Maine in 2017, has played 10 games this season. He has been nicknamed "Project Pat" because he is one of the few players who line up on offense and defense. He has made four tackles this season and has played 90 snaps on offense.

Ricard is active on and regularly invites teammates to dinner for what he labels "ProjectPatsFoodReview."