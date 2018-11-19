Ravens dispute video evidence that Yanda spit on Burfict

The Baltimore Ravens say offensive lineman Marshal Yanda did not spit on Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict during Sunday's game between the AFC North rivals.

The incident in question occurred in the fourth quarter Sunday after Burfict tackled Baltimore running back Alex Collins and a minor scuffle ensued involving several players.

Video from the CBS broadcast of the game shows Yanda appearing to spit as Burfict was lying on the ground after the play, and Burfict had no apparent reaction.

When contacted Monday by ESPN's Jamison Hensley, Ravens spokesman Kevin Byrne said Yanda "did not spit on anyone."

Neither Burfict nor the Bengals have publicly commented on the incident.