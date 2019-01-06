Ravens want John Harbaugh back as sides continue contract talks

The Ravens and head coach John Harbaugh are continuing contract discussions, and all indications are that Baltimore wants him back, league sources told ESPN.

But when the Ravens kicked off Sunday's AFC wild-card game against the Chargers, no deal had been agreed to -- and it will leave open the possibility that any of the eight NFL teams with head-coaching vacancies still could reach out to Baltimore to inquire about Harbaugh's availability.

In fact, two NFL teams with current head-coaching openings are strongly considering that possibility, according to a league source.

But Baltimore has not given any indication it is willing to part ways with Harbaugh. The Ravens still are determined to try to work out a new deal this offseason for Harbaugh, whether that's in a week or a month.

If the sides can't get a deal done, Harbaugh would enter the last year of his contract and then be on track to be a coaching free agent at this time next year.

"I have every expectation, every plan to be here as long as the Ravens want me here, and I believe that they want me here," Harbaugh said after the Chargers defeated the Ravens 23-17.

"And I think that's been made clear by them to me over the last few weeks, and like I said a couple weeks ago or last week, I love everybody in the organization. There's just great people and expect to go forward with that as long as that's what they want to do. And I do believe that's what they want to do, and let's roll."

ESPN's Jamison Hensley contributed to this report.