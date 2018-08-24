Ravens TE Hayden Hurst undergoes foot procedure, out 3-4 weeks

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens tight end Hayden Hurst is expected to miss three to four weeks after having a procedure for a stress fracture in his foot, a source confirmed.

Hurst, the No. 25 overall pick in this year's draft, was the first tight end selected. The news of Hurst's injury, first reported by NFL Network, comes as a surprise, as he finished practice on Thursday.

It's possible that Hurst could return for Week 3 against the Denver Broncos, meaning he would miss two regular-season games (home vs. Bills, at Bengals).

Hurst is the Ravens' top pass-catching tight end and is replacing Benjamin Watson, last year's leader in receptions for Baltimore, who signed with the New Orleans Saints in free agency.

With Hurst sidelined, the Ravens' top two ends are Nick Boyle and Maxx Williams, both of whom are known for their blocking. Rookie third-round pick Mark Andrews can impact the passing game, but he has battled a hamstring injury all summer.

This is the most significant injury of the offseason for the Ravens. Before Hurst's injury, every starter was expected to be healthy enough to start the regular season.