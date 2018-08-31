Reliever Xavier Cedeno traded to Brewers from White Sox

The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired left-handed reliever Xavier Cedeno from the Chicago White Sox.

Cedeno, 32, is 2-0 with a save and a 2.84 ERA in 33 appearances this season.

The veteran of eight major league seasons has a 3.81 ERA in 234 career appearances.

The Brewers sent minor league OF Bryan Connell and minor league RHP Johan Dominguez to the White Sox for Cedeno.

The Brewers enter Friday's games five games back in the National League Central but currently hold one of the two NL wild-card spots.