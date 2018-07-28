Reports: Royals agree to send slugger Mike Moustakas to Brewers

The Kansas City Royals have agreed to send All-Star slugger Mike Moustakas to the Milwaukee Brewers for minor league outfielder Brett Phillips and minor-league RHP Jorge Lopez, according to multiple reports.

Moustakas is hitting .249 with 20 homers and 62 RBIs. A key member of the Royals' 2015 World Series championship team, Moustakas became a free agent after last season, then signed a one-year contract with the Royals in March that includes a mutual option for 2019. The Royals are last in the AL Central at 31-70.

Travis Shaw is the Brewers' regular third baseman. He may move to second to make roon for Moustakas. Shaw has been been taking grounders at second.

The Brewers are two games behind the the Chicago Cubs in the NL Central and have a 2 /12 game lead in the NL Wild Card race. Earlier this week, the Brewers acquired Joakim Soria from the Chicago White Sox.

Moustakas has had postseason success. He hit six career postseason home runs for the Royals. Only George Brett hit more with 10. With his departure, Alcides Escobar, Salvador Perez and Alex Gordon are the only starters for the Royals from the clinching Game 5 of the 2015 World Series still left on the team.

He was named to the AL All-Star team in 2015 and 2017.

Phillips is the 10th-ranked prospect in the Brewers system, according to MLB Pipeline. He's hitting .240 with six home runs and 25 RBIs for Triple-A Colorado Springs this season, and also saw action in 15 games for the Brewers.

Lopez also has been pitching for Colorado Springs, going 3-3 with a 5.65 ERA in 24 relief appearances. The right-hander has appeared in 13 major league games, including 10 this season for Milwaukee.

MLB.com first reported the trade.