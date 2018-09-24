Richard Sherman to miss 2-3 weeks with calf strain

San Francisco 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman is expected to miss two to three weeks with a calf strain he suffered in Sunday's 38-27 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, sources told ESPN.

The injury could prove costly to Sherman, who negotiated his own contract with the 49ers. If he misses three games he'll lose $375,000 from his per-game roster bonus of $125,000 and $1 million from his playing-time incentive for playing 90 percent of the defensive plays. Additionally, the chances drop to almost nil he will reach his 2019 P5 escalator (Paragraph 5 of standard player contract) of $1 million or qualify for his Pro Bowl or All-Pro incentives ($1 million and $2 million, respectively).

The injury occurred in the second quarter and Sherman didn't return to the game. A 49ers staff member had to assist him on his walk to the locker room at halftime.

Before departing, Sherman had two tackles and broke up a deep pass that Patrick Mahomes slightly underthrew for receiver Tyreek Hill.

Sherman was playing his third regular-season game after recovering from the torn right Achilles he suffered last November. He also had surgery to remove bone spurs from his left ankle in the offseason and missed practice last Thursday with what the team called a heel injury.

He departed the locker room with his left foot in a walking boot.

ESPN's Nick Wagoner contributed to this report.