Richie Incognito becomes a free agent after release from reserve/retired list

The Buffalo Bills released guard Richie Incognito from the reserve/retired list Monday, the team announced.

Incognito told the Bills he wanted to play again, a source told ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, after the four-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman retired in April. Incognito is now a free agent and is able to sign with any team.

The Bills placed Incognito on the retired list April 12, two days after Incognito informed the NFL Players Association in a tweet that he was "done" playing football.

Incognito, 34, later told The Buffalo News that he made the decision for health-related reasons, saying, "My liver and kidneys are shutting down. The stress is killing me."

The retirement came after Incognito and the Bills agreed to a renegotiated contract in March that included a $1.7 million pay cut in 2018, which would have been the final season of his contract. Days before retiring in April, Incognito fired his agent, David Dunn, in a tweet.

At the time of his retirement, Incognito remained under investigation by the NFL for an allegation made by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue that Incognito used racial slurs during the Bills' AFC wild-card playoff loss to the Jaguars in January.