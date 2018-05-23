Richie Incognito being held for psych eval after incident

Former Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito was being held for an involuntary psychiatric evaluation Wednesday after an altercation at a Florida gym, according to multiple reports.

WKBW-TV in Buffalo reported that it was told by the Boca Raton (Florida) Police Department that officers were called to investigate a disturbance at a fitness center. According to the police, Incognito was not arrested, but was being held for the evaluation under the provisions of Florida's mental health laws.

TMZ first reported the incident.

Incognito, 34, was released from the reserve/retired list by the Bills on Monday and became a free agent. The Bills placed Incognito on the retired list April 12, two days after Incognito informed the NFL Players Association in a tweet that he was "done" playing football.

Incognito later told The Buffalo News that he made the decision for health-related reasons, saying, "my liver and kidneys are shutting down. The stress is killing me."

The retirement came after Incognito and the Bills agreed to a renegotiated contract in March that included a $1.7 million pay cut in 2018, which would have been the final season of Incognito's deal. Days before retiring in April, Incognito fired his agent, David Dunn, in a tweet.

At the time of his retirement, Incognito remained under investigation by the NFL for an allegation made by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Yannick Ngakoue that Incognito used racial slurs during the Bills' AFC wild-card playoff loss to the Jaguars in January.