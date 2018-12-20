Rockets make NBA record 26 3-pointers in 136-118 rout of Wizards

HOUSTON -- With the 3-point record in reach, the Rockets starters shouted, "Shoot it! Shoot it!" from the bench every time one of their teammates touched the ball with a reasonable, long-range look at the basket late in Wednesday's 136-118 win over the Washington Wizards.

As the Toyota Center crowd chanted, "Threeeeeeee!" Rockets reserve guard Michael Carter-Williams swished Houston's record-breaking 26th three-pointer of the night from near the top of the arc with 31.1 seconds remaining. The Rockets had missed their previous four three-point attempts as Houston hunted a record in garbage time of its season-best fifth consecutive win.

"We knew that if we didn't at least attempt it, we would have heard it in the locker room," said Carter-Williams, a career 25.4 percent three-point shooter who is 7-of-19 from beyond the arc this season.

"Not even us -- the crowd; the crowd would have attacked them," said Rockets star James Harden, who scored a game-high 35 points, hitting 6-of-11 three-point attempts.

The Rockets, who were 26-of-55 from three-point range, broke the NBA record for three-pointers made set when the Cleveland Cavaliers hit 25-of-46 in a March 3, 2017 win over the Atlanta Hawks. The Rockets were one of the teams that shared the record before it was broken by the Cavaliers, having shot 24-of-61 in a Dec. 16, 2016 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. The 61 attempts that night stands as a record.

Houston, which broke the team season record for three-pointers in both years since coach Mike D'Antoni was hired, started the night off hot against the struggling Wizards and never cooled off.

"They shot the s--- out of it," Wizards guard Bradley Beal said.

"It was definitely on us giving them a lot of open looks," said Wizards forward Trevor Ariza, who faced his former team for the first time since leaving in free agency over the offseason. "We have to do a better job defensively and give multiple efforts. We could've given a better effort."

Harden, the reigning MVP, continued his torrid stretch. He is averaging 38.6 points and 7.8 assists during Houston's five-game winning streak. He got the Rockets rolling by going 3-of-3 from three-point range in the first quarter.

Chris Paul, who hadn't been shooting the ball well recently, busted out of his slump by hitting 5-of-9 three-point attempts while scoring 21 points.

Harden and Paul also combined for 17 assists, including eight that resulted in three-pointers. Only two of their combined 11 made threes were assisted, as the Rockets' guards consistently created their own shots off the dribble, with Harden swishing five stepbacks.

"We've got two of the best point guards ever to play the game," D'Antoni said. "I wish I could say that I'm over there doing something that I'm not. We're just riding those two guys and they just know how to play. And I really think it's energy. The ball finds energy and positive things happen."

Paul and Harden checked out together with 4:15 remaining and the Rockets leading by 21 points. Houston had made half of its 48 three-point attempts at that point.

Reserve forward Gary Clark tied the NBA team record by making a three with 2:42 remaining. Carter-Williams and reserve forward Danuel House missed a couple of attempts apiece at the record-breaker before Carter-Williams hit the final three of the night.

"Man, it was fun," Paul said. "It wasn't no disrespect at all to Washington or whatnot. It's one of those things, you don't get to do very often. To do it with the team, unless it gets broken tomorrow, it's something that we'll remember."

Added Harden: "It's pretty cool to be a part of it. You're in the books."