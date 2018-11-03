Rockets report improvement with James Harden but hold star guard out Friday

NEW YORK -- James Harden missed Friday night's 119-111 win against the Brooklyn Nets, but the Houston Rockets guard likely will return to the lineup Saturday.

Rockets coach Mike D'Antoni said Harden, the reigning MVP, was pain-free following Thursday's practice and is probable for the Rockets' road game against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. Harden has missed three games after being diagnosed with a Grade 1-plus strain to his left hamstring last week.

D'Antoni said Harden was healthy enough to play on Friday, but the organization decided it made sense to give him an extra day's rest. D'Antoni said Harden wouldn't have played in both games of Houston's back-to-back.

He will not be playing on a minutes limit when he returns.

"James is never limited. He wants to play," D'Antoni said Thursday on Harden, who missed seven games with a Grade 2 hamstring strain last January.