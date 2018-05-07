Roquan Smith reports Bears iPad, Georgia jerseys among items stolen

Chicago Bears rookie linebacker Roquan Smith reported to Athens-Clarke County (Georgia) police that several items were stolen from his car on Saturday, including his team-issued iPad, his Georgia helmet from last season and three of his Bulldogs jerseys.

Smith reported the crime Saturday morning. According to the narrative provided by Athens-Clarke County police, there were no signs of forced entry to his vehicle, which was parked in the parking garage of an apartment complex, and there are currently no suspects.

Bears vice president of communications Brandon Faber told the Chicago Tribune in an email that the iPad was "immediately wiped" remotely once the team was notified of the theft, so "there was no compromise of Bears (information)."

The jerseys stolen were the ones Smith wore during the 2017 regular season, the Rose Bowl and national championship game. Smith also told police that his "Athlete of the Year" trophy from the University of Georgia was taken.

"These items are of great sentimental value to him and were very hard to determine worth. It is possible those jerseys are worth up to $40,000 a piece due to Mr. Smith's clout at UGA and soon in the NFL. However, Mr. Smith stated that those belongings are priceless to him," the official narrative provided by police stated.

Other items stolen were two watches (Michael Kors and Kyboe), a pair of Costa sunglasses, Nike shoes, four pairs of Bose headphones and a Bose Bluetooth speaker.

Smith told police he was sure he locked his car, as his usual habit, but acknowledged he might have accidentally unlocked it when he went outside at approximately 2:30 a.m. to a friend's vehicle that was parked nearby.

Several latent fingerprints were taken from Smith's car and entered into evidence.

The Bears drafted Smith with the No. 8 overall pick. The team is scheduled to hold its rookie minicamp this weekend.