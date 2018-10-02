Seahawks' Mychal Kendricks suspended indefinitely for insider trading

The NFL has suspended Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks indefinitely after he pleaded guilty last month to federal insider trading charges.

Kendricks had been appealing the suspension. He is not scheduled to be sentenced until Jan. 24, when, based on federal guidelines, he could be facing 30 to 37 months in prison.

The Cleveland Browns, who signed Kendricks as a free agent during the offseason, released him in August after federal prosecutors said he used tips from an acquaintance to make about $1.2 million in illegal profits on four major trading deals.

The Seahawks then signed him last month.

In three games with Seattle, Kendricks has 13 tackles and assisted on two others to go along with two sacks.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said in September that the team did all of the research it could before signing Kendricks.

"We had done a lot of homework on it," Carroll said. "It happened 4½ years ago, so it's a story that's been worked on for a long time. There's a lot of good information. We've come to learn who he is and what he's all about and how remorseful he was and how he admitted to his mistake a long time ago."