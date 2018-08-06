Serena Williams out of Montreal tourney for personal reasons

MONTREAL -- Serena Williams has pulled out of next week's Rogers Cup hard-court tournament, citing personal reasons.

The tournament announced Williams' withdrawal on Saturday.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion is coming off the most lopsided defeat of her career, a 6-1, 6-0 loss to Johanna Konta in San Jose, California, on Tuesday.

Williams, 36, was the runner-up at Wimbledon last month. That was just her fourth tournament since returning to the tour after having a baby in September and dealing with a health scare related to blood clots.

The year's last major tournament, the US Open, starts on Aug. 27.

Williams will be replaced in the draw at Montreal by Tatjana Maria, who faces Alize Cornet in the first round.