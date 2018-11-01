Shaun Livingston's MRI OK, but Warriors say return uncertain

OAKLAND, Calif. --- Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston had an MRI on his right foot that came back clear, but he missed his third straight game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night, and it remains unclear when he will be able to return as he continues to deal with soreness in the foot.

"It's kind of game-by-game," Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said before the game. "He had an MRI and it was clear and everything was fine, but we are going to be very careful with Shaun. I think the protocol with him and with Andre [Iguodala] will be very similar to last year. We want both guys to be be fresh and ready to roll for the playoffs. We will be very careful throughout the regular season, so if there is anything nagging, with either one of them, we will keep them on the bench."

Livingston is averaging 5.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game this season.