MELBOURNE, Australia -- Say it ain't so, Andy Murray. On Friday, the former world No. 1 and three-time Grand Slam winner addressed the media to announce his impending retirement from tennis. Murray said he hopes to play through Wimbledon, but there's a chance he won't make it that far.

The news certainly made waves around the tennis community. Murray has been one of the most visible, successful players since he came on tour 15 years ago. Here's some of the reaction: