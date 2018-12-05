Source: Broncos believe Emmanuel Sanders tore Achilles

The Denver Broncos believe that wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders tore his Achilles during practice on Wednesday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The team will conduct tests on Sanders to confirm the injury.

Sanders was helped to locker room by trainers just before the end of the open period in Wednesday's practice.

Sanders, a two-time Pro Bowl selection leads the Broncos with 71 receptions and 868 yards this season. He also has four touchdown receptions for Denver, which has won three straight games to move to 6-6 on the season.

Sanders' 71 receptions are his most since he had 101 catches in his first season with the Broncos in 2014.

The Broncos traded receiver Demaryius Thomas to the Houston Texans before the trading deadline and will have to rely on rookie Courtland Sutton (28 receptions, 558 yards, 3 TDs) as their top target if the tests confirm Sanders' injury.