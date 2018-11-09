Source: Joe Flacco dealing with hip injury, could miss Bengals matchup

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Quarterback Joe Flacco's hip injury has put his status in question for the Baltimore Ravens' game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 18, a source confirmed to ESPN.

If Flacco is sidelined, rookie first-round pick Lamar Jackson likely would make his first NFL start.

Flacco injured his hip in the opening series of Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. After the game, Flacco said the injury didn't affect him.

The Ravens (4-5) have lost three straight games and are on their bye. A loss to the Bengals would significantly diminish Baltimore's playoff chances.

Flacco has missed only six games in his 11-year NFL career.

The Athletic was the first to report news of Flacco's uncertain status.

ESPN's Adam Schefter contributed to this report.