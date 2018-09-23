Source: RB Leonard Fournette likely to be active against Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars expect to have Leonard Fournette back for Sunday's home game against the Tennessee Titans, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The second-year running back missed last week's win against the New England Patriots because of a hamstring injury. He officially is listed as questionable on the injury report.

Fournette participated in every drill during the media-viewing portion of practice on Friday.

Also for the Jaguars, running back T.J. Yeldon (ankle), cornerback D.J. Hayden (toe), and right guard A.J. Cann (triceps) are questionable to face the Titans.

"We've been playing a lot of tough games," coach Doug Marrone said Friday. "Players are doing the best job they can to get themselves ready to go, but we played a home opener in New York. We played a home opener here [against the Pats]. Now we've got a divisional opponent.

"When you look at it, a lot of teams are going through the same thing, just trying to keep everybody as healthy as they possibly can."

