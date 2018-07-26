Sources: Cubs acquire lefty Cole Hamels in trade with Rangers

The Chicago Cubs have acquired left-hander Cole Hamels from the Texas Rangers for several low minor-league prospects, sources told ESPN's Jesse Rogers and Jerry Crasnick, confirming a report by the Dallas Morning News.

The teams agreed to the trade Thursday, pending physicals for the players involved, the sources said.

The Cubs had stepped up their efforts earlier on Thursday after losing out on lefty J.A. Happ, who was traded by the Toronto Blue Jays to the New York Yankees.

Hamels, 34, has a 5-9 record and a 4.72 ERA this season, but has been much better on the road -- and away from hitter-friendly Texas -- where he has a 2.93 ERA. He's given up 16 home runs over 59 innings at home and 7 home runs over 55 1/3 innings on the road.

Hamels would likely slide into the Cubs' rotation in place of either Tyler Chatwood or Mike Montgomery. Chatwood walked six batters in the Cubs' 7-6 walk-off win over Arizona on Thursday, giving him 85 walks in 94 innings.

A four-time All-Star, Hamels is 152-111 with a 3.43 ERA in his 14th season in the league. He played for the Phillies from 2006 to 2015 and won a World Series, a World Series MVP and an NLCS MVP with them in 2008. On July 25, 2015, in his last start for Philadelphia before being traded to the Texas Rangers, Hamels no-hit the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Hamels has made six starts at Wrigley, where he's 3-1 with a 1.76 ERA.