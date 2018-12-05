Sources: Derek Fisher joining LA Sparks as head coach

The Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA have hired Derek Fisher as head coach, sources told ESPN.

Fisher, a five-time NBA champion player and former head coach of the New York Knicks, will be introduced at a news conference on Friday in Los Angeles, sources said.

Fisher will inherit a team that includes two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker.

Fisher is the 12th head coach in Sparks history, which includes Michael Cooper, another ex-Lakers championship role player.

The Knicks were a combined 40-96 with Fisher at the helm. He went 17-65 in 2014-15 as a rookie head coach and was fired the following season with the Knicks sporting a 23-31 record.

Fisher replaces Brian Agler, who resigned last month after four seasons at the helm. Agler led the Sparks to the 2016 championship and is the only coach to have led two different franchies to the WNBA title.