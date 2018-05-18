Sports world reacts to deadly shooting at Santa Fe High School

Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul turned his attention Friday to offering condolences to the victims of a mass shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, that left 10 dead, saying the attack overshadows his typical focus on the NBA playoffs.

"First and foremost, aside from the playoffs going on, which is minor compared to what is taking place down in Santa Fe," Paul told reporters as the Rockets practiced in Houston. "Our prayers going out to the victims and the families having to deal with that situation. We have a lot of fan support there. Those people come out and support us night in, night out. This is minor compared to what those people are dealing with."

A 17-year-old carrying a shotgun and a revolver opened fire at Santa Fe High School on Friday, killing 10 people, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott. Nine of the victims were students, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Authorities also listed 10 people as injured in the attack.

One person was in custody on murder charges and a second person had been detained, Harris said. The suspected shooter also had explosive devices, including a Molotov cocktail, that were found in the school and nearby, according to Abbott.

The Houston Astros announced that they would hold a moment of silence before Friday's game against the Cleveland Indians.

Paul, defensive end J.J. Watt and the Houston Texans also were among those expressing sorrow and support for shooting victims on Twitter.

Friday's school shooting was the nation's deadliest such attack since February's massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.