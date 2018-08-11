Stan Van Gundy: 'Really lost' about future, considering retirement

Former Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy says he is feeling "lost" after not finding another coaching job since parting ways with Detroit at the end of last season.

In an interview with the Real Talk Basketball with Rex Walters podcast published Friday, Van Gundy said he was still hoping to coach again but that no opportunities are presenting themselves.

"If I could get a job [for next season], I had planned to coach. Now, I really don't know," Van Gundy said. "I'm really lost right now. I don't have an idea. My wife wants me to retire."

If he doesn't coach, Van Gundy said he is considering media opportunities or teaching at the college level.

"I want to do something, but if I'm not coaching, I don't want to work too hard," Van Gundy said. "If I'm going to be grinding, then I want to coach. If I'm not going to be coaching, I want to be semi-retired, at least. I really don't know."

The Pistons and Van Gundy parted ways after a 39-43 season where they missed the playoffs for the second straight year. He was replaced by former Toronto Raptors coach and reigning NBA Coach of the Year Dwane Casey.

Van Gundy, who has also coached the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic, has a career record of 523-384.