Five-star guard Bryan Antoine commits to Villanova

Five-star guard Bryan Antoine announced his commitment to Villanova on Tuesday.

Antoine chose the Wildcats among a final five that also included Duke, Florida, Kentucky and Kansas. Duke was long thought to be the favorite for Antoine, but Villanova came on strong recently and got Antoine to commit before he began taking official visits.

Antoine, ranked No. 12 in the ESPN 100 for 2019, is the highest-ranked recruit to commit to Villanova since point guard Corey Fisher pledged back in the class of 2007.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Ranney School (New Jersey) is among the best scorers in the class, averaging 16.6 points and shooting 41.0 percent from 3-point range on the Under Armour Association circuit for Team Rio National.

Coach Jay Wright has now reeled in at least one five-star prospect in four of the past five classes. He also now has three ESPN 100 prospects in the fold for 2019, with Antoine joining four-star guard Justin Moore (No. 48) and four-star big man Eric Dixon (No. 68) in the class.

The Wildcats are also squarely in the mix for elite big man Isaiah Stewart (No. 4), among others.