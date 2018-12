Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner will not play in Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders, coach Mike Tomlin announced Tuesday.

Tomlin said Conner has a sprained ankle and that it's more significant than originally thought. Conner was hurt in the fourth quarter of the Steelers' 33-30 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

The team also announced that running back Trey Edmunds was promoted to the 53-man roster, and receiver Justin Hunter was placed on the reserve/injured list.