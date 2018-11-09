Stephen Curry exits game with left adductor strain, doesn't return

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Golden State Warriors All-Star guard Stephen Curry left Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks in the third quarter and did not return because of a left adductor strain.

Head coach Steve Kerr said Curry would undergo an MRI on Friday.

The injury occurred with 6:50 left in the quarter as Curry tried to contest a move by Bucks guard Eric Bledsoe. Curry stayed in the game for a few more moments but then checked out and headed to the locker room.

Curry never found his rhythm during the game, going just 5-for-14 from the field for only 10 points in 26 minutes, his lowest output of the season.

The Warriors were already without two key veterans against the Bucks. Draymond Green (toe sprain) and Shaun Livingston (foot soreness) did not dress for Thursday's game.

The Bucks won 134-111.