Tennis legend Rafael Nadal announces his retirement from the sport at 38

LONDON -- Tennis legend Rafael Nadal has announced his retirement from the sport at the age of 38.

In a statement posted to social media, Nadal -- who has won 22 Grand Slam men's singles titles, including a record 14 French Open titles -- said that "in this life everything has a beginning and an end."

“I am here to let you know that I am retiring from professional tennis,” Nadal said in the video. The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially. I don’t think I have been able to play without limitations. It is obviously a difficult decision, one that has taken me some time to make … and I think it is the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more successful than I could have ever imagined.

Nadal’s prowess on the tennis court is unparalleled in the history of the sport, particularly on clay. He is one of only three men to complete the Career Golden Slam in singles and has won 92 ATP-level singles titles -- 63 of these coming on clay courts -- including 36 Masters titles and an Olympic gold medal.

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Rafael Nadal of Spain react during a match at Roland-Garros Stadium, Paris, Franc, on July 31, 2024. Claudia Greco/Reuters

“I am very excited that my last tournament will be the final of the Davis Cup and representing my country,” Nadal said. “I think I have come full circle since one of my first great joys as a professional tennis player was the Davis Cup final in Sevilla in 2004. I feel super, super lucky for all the things I have been able to experience.”

From 2005 to 2014, Nadal won nine out of 10 French Open titles, and managed to put together another streak in Paris from 2017 to 2022 where he won five out of six on the hallowed grounds of Court Philippe Chatrier.

Nadal took a moment to thank his family, his team and the rivals he played against on the courts for more than two decades.

“I want to thank the entire tennis industry, all the people involved in this sport, my life-long colleagues, especially my great rivals,” Nadal said. “I have spent many, many hours with them and I have lived many moments that I will remember for the rest of my life.

In his more than 20 years in the sport, Nadal has earned an estimated $135 million, which places him second all-time in career earnings.

“I can’t thank you enough for what you have made me feel,” Nadal said, addressing his fans around the world. “You have given me the energy I needed at every moment. Really, everything I have experienced has been a dream come true. I leave with the absolute peace of mind of having given my best, of having made an effort in every way. I can only end by saying a thousand thanks to all and see you soon.”