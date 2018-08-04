Terrell Owens gives emotional speech at alma mater about Hall of Fame

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. -- Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens delivered an emotional, 40-minute speech at his former college, the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, where he reiterated why he skipped this weekend's Hall of Fame ceremonies and acknowledged Jerry Rice, Michael Jordan, and Kobe Bryant as athletic inspirations.

The 44-year-old Owens, elected to the Hall of Fame on his third attempt, again criticized what he labeled as a "flawed'' voting process.

"There's been a lot of speculation and false reports as to why I chose not to be there,'' Owens said of Canton. "I would like to set the record straight: It's not because how many times it took me to be voted to the Hall. It's about the mere fact that the sportswriters are not in alignment with the mission and the core values of the Hall of Fame.''

Owens, using the common theme "this is for you'' while thanking his supporters, addressed around 3,000 family members, friends, and fans inside McKenzie Arena, a crowd that included his mother, former San Francisco 49ers teammate Derrick Deese, and two of his former NFL position coaches, Ray Sherman and Larry Kirksey. Sherman presented Owens with his gold Hall of Fame jacket, brought to town from a friend who traveled in from Canton.

Owens became emotional when talking about his mother, Marilyn Owens Heard, and late grandmother, Alica Black. He said his mother lifted his spirits up when he was bypassed by the Hall of Fame twice.

"And when they ostracized me and tried to keep me from what I rightfully earned not once but twice, I remember the text,'' Owens said, referring to his mother. "You texted me and said, 'You ain't got to worry about nothing. You were always a Hall of Famer to me.' But momma, you are the real Hall of Famer.''

Owens acknowledged the fellow members of the 2018 Hall of Fame class.

"To my fellow Hall of Famer members -- Bob Bethard, Robert Brazille, Brian Dawkins, Jerry Kramer, Ray Lewis, Brian Urlacher, and 'The Freak' Randy Moss -- I want to say congratulations to you guys,'' Owens said. "I have already reached out to you guys individually, and I expressed, and I will express it again, my utmost respect for each of you and for what we have accomplished. We are eight of 318 of the greatest players to ever play the game, and that's truly amazing.''

Owens, a third-round draft pick of San Francisco in 1996, played eight seasons with the 49ers, two seasons with the Eagles, three with the Cowboys, and one each with the Bills and Bengals. The six-time Pro Bowler compiled 15,934 receiving yards and 153 receiving touchdowns on 1,078 career receptions.

He acknowledged each of his NFL teams individually during the speech and was critical of media members who labeled him a selfish and bad teammate, particularly during his days with the Eagles. He portrayed himself as misunderstood. "I'm proud of who I am,'' Owens said.

Owens also dropped some humor in when a fan yelled out, "I love you, T.O.''

"I love you, too,'' Owens said. "But I love me more.''