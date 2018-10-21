Texans didn't want Deshaun Watson flying to game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Deshaun Watson did not fly with the Houston Texans to Jacksonville because the team was concerned about the effect the air pressure could have on the quarterback's bruised lung and injured ribs, Fox Sports reported Sunday.

Instead, according to the report, Watson took a 12-hour bus ride to Jacksonville.

Watson has been playing through injuries since the Texans' Week 5 victory over the Cowboys. He was listed with a chest injury on the Texans' injury report in the week leading up to the game but practiced in full all week.

On Wednesday, Watson was asked repeatedly about his injuries, but he said he is "cleared to practice, cleared to do everything. I'm good." The young quarterback said he did not play with any extra padding in Week 6 against the Bills. When he was asked whether he expected to play Sunday against the Jaguars, Watson said, "I'm great."