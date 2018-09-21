Timberwolves telling teams they intend to keep Jimmy Butler

Rival executives lobbing calls to Minnesota's front office on the possibility of trading for four-time All-Star forward Jimmy Butler are getting their inquiries rebuffed, league sources told ESPN.

In the aftermath of Butler's trade request this week, Minnesota executives are telling teams that Butler's an elite player and that the franchise intends to keep him, league sources said.

Often that's an opening message that's followed with a query on what a prospective trade partner might offer in a hypothetical deal, but that hasn't been the case in the Timberwolves dialogue with teams late this week, sources said.

Nevertheless, Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor plans to be heavily involved in the decision-making process with President of Basketball Operations Tom Thibodeau and GM Scott Layden, league sources said.

Thibodeau doesn't want to trade Butler, especially in a scenario that imperils the franchise's ability to reach the playoffs for a second straight year after missing the postseason the previous 13 seasons, league sources said.

Because of Thibodeau's uncertain long-term status with ownership, Taylor could have a different view on how to handle the trade request given the possibility that Butler could leave Minnesota in summer free agency without the Wolves getting back the kind of assets that would come with a trade.

Taylor has overseen high-profile Minnesota stars getting traded in the past, including Kevin Garnett and Kevin Love.

Butler, 29, prefers a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers, and has a strong interest with the New York Knicks as well as an interest with the Brooklyn Nets, league sources said. Those three teams have the salary cap space to sign Butler outright this summer to a maximum contract extension.