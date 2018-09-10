Titans' Delanie Walker has broken ankle, ligament damage

Tennessee Titans tight end Delanie Walker suffered a broken ankle and ligament damage on Sunday and is not expected to play again in 2018, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Titans placed Walker on injured reserve on Monday but did not disclose the nature of his injury. The team signed tight end MyCole Pruitt off the practice squad in a corresponding move.

Walker was taken off the field with an air cast on his right leg. He went down awkwardly as he was tackled by Dolphins safety T.J. McDonald in the fourth quarter of a 27-70 loss.

Trainers put a towel over Walker's head as they fitted him with the air cast before lifting him onto a cart and taking him into the locker room. Walker caught a 15-yard pass from backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert before being tackled.

The Titans signed Walker to a two-year, $17 million contract extension ($12.76 million guaranteed) before the season.

Walker, 34, was selected to his third straight Pro Bowl in 2017 when he led the Titans with 74 receptions and 807 receiving yards. He and the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce are the only tight ends with at least 800 receiving yards in each of the past four seasons.

The 2018 season is Walker's 13th in the NFL and sixth in Tennessee. Over the previous five seasons, he had 356 receptions -- the most by a tight end.

ESPN's Turron Davenport contributed to this report.