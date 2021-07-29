Tokyo Olympics: Australian track and field team in quarantine after contact with US athlete who has COVID-19

The Australian Olympic track and field team is going into quarantine after they had contact with someone on the U.S. team who tested positive for COVID-19, the Australian Olympic Committee confirmed early Thursday.

"Members of Australia’s track and field team at the Tokyo Olympic Games are isolating in their rooms as a precautionary measure following news of a COVID positive finding with a member of the US track and field Team," they said.

The athletes are now undergoing testing procedures in line with Australian Olympic Team protocols.