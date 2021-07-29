Tokyo Olympics: Australian track and field team in quarantine after contact with US athlete who has COVID-19
The athletes are undergoing testing.
The Australian Olympic track and field team is going into quarantine after they had contact with someone on the U.S. team who tested positive for COVID-19, the Australian Olympic Committee confirmed early Thursday.
"Members of Australia’s track and field team at the Tokyo Olympic Games are isolating in their rooms as a precautionary measure following news of a COVID positive finding with a member of the US track and field Team," they said.
The athletes are now undergoing testing procedures in line with Australian Olympic Team protocols.