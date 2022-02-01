Tom Brady announces retirement after 22 seasons and 7 Super Bowl wins

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL via Instagram Tuesday morning following days of speculation.

"I have always believed the sport of football is an 'all-in' proposition --- if a 100% competitive commitment isn't there, you won't succeed … I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life," he wrote on Instagram. "This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things."

As for his future, Brady said it'll be "exciting."

"I'm fortunate to have cofounded incredible companies like @autograph.io @bradybrand, @tb12sports that I am excited to continue to help build and grow, but exactly what my days will look like will be a work-in-progress," he wrote. "I am going to take it day by day. I know for sure I want to spend a lot of time giving to others and trying to enrich other people's lives, just as so many have done for me."

The 44-year-old quarterback played 22 seasons in the NFL. Brady spent 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls. He then spent two seasons playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading them to a Super Bowl win in 2021.

In New England, Brady was drafted in the 6th round of the 2000 NFL draft. He was thrust into action in his second season, after the starting quarterback was knocked out of the game. Brady continued to start for the Patriots that season, beating out Drew Bledsoe to become the starter.

Brady did not mention the Patriots in his retirement statement.

In addition to winning seven Super Bowls, Brady won 5 Super Bowl MVP awards, three NFL MVP awards, holds the single-season passing record and the most wins by a quarterback all-time.

On his "Let's Go" podcast on Monday, Brady said he'd decide on whether to continue to play or not when the time was right.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Tom Brady will "be remembered as one of the greatest to ever play in the NFL."

"An incredible competitor and leader, his stellar career is remarkable for its longevity but also for the sustained excellence he displayed year after year," Goodell said.

Former teammates and players around the league congratulated Brady on his retirement.

"Congrats to the Greatest," Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Russell Wilson, whom Brady beat to win his fourth Super Bowl ring, tweeted.

Julian Edelman, who spent 12 seasons as Brady's teammate in New England, also reacted when ESPN reported the news of Brady's pending retirement on Saturday.

"Thanks for the memories, babe," he tweeted.