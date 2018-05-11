Tony Parker wants to play 20 NBA seasons, even if not with Spurs

SAN ANTONIO -- Tony Parker remains committed to completing 20 NBA seasons, even if it means playing for a team other than the San Antonio Spurs.

Parker, who is set to be an unrestricted free agent, has long maintained that his preference is to remain in San Antonio, but the 17-year veteran made it clear Thursday in an interview with RMC Sports that he understands his tenuous standing on a San Antonio roster in transition.

"It is not yet sure that I'll stay with the Spurs," Parker said. "I am open to all proposals. I would like to make my entire career in San Antonio. The sport remains a business, and we will have to make choices. I have been 17 years with the Spurs. I would always be nostalgic, but it's not the end of the world if I change my club. I say two or three years more [I can play if] I can go somewhere else, I'm 50-50. I do not see myself outside of basketball yet. I want to stay three more years to do the 20 seasons."

Parker played in a total of 55 games last season and averaged 19.5 minutes, 7.7 points, 3.6 assists and 1.7 rebounds after losing his starting job in January to Dejounte Murray. Parker has said he would be fine with returning next season to play a backup role.

Spurs general manager R.C. Buford told ESPN that the club would make a decision on Parker at the appropriate time. It's expected Parker will have to accept a contract worth significantly less than the $15.4 million he earned during the 2017-18 season.

San Antonio's longest-tenured player, Parker, 35, suffered a torn quadriceps tendon during the 2016-17 Western Conference semifinals and believes the recovery process from such an injury requires two years before he's fully healed.

"I'm almost back to 100 percent," Parker said. "There are ups and downs, times when we're not feeling well. It takes time, and this summer it's going to be important to do some rehabilitation. We're always better the second season."

As for Parker's potential return to San Antonio for an 18th season, the veteran has answered such questions?since April with similar responses.

"We'll see," Parker said in April. "I said already I want to keep playing. I'm happy I don't have those retirement parties. I want to keep playing, and we'll see if it's in San Antonio. Everybody knows I would love to stay here. But free agency is always crazy, so we'll see."