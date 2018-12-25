Top-ranked junior cornerback Elias Ricks commits to LSU

Elias Ricks, the top-ranked cornerback prospect in the 2020 class, committed to LSU on Christmas Day.

Ricks, a 6-foot-2 defensive back out of Santa Ana, California, chose the Tigers over offers from Alabama, Notre Dame, Ohio State, USC and a number of the other top programs in the country.

He is the top-ranked recruit among the eight commitments LSU has received from juniors thus far. He is the No. 16 overall recruit in the ESPN Junior 300.

"I have made my pledge," Ricks wrote on social media. "This is Elias Ricks. And I will be committing to the Louisiana State University. Thank you all and have a Merry Christmas. Geaux Tigers."

LSU has also landed the No. 2 cornerback in the 2019 class, Derek Stingley Jr. from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, potentially creating one of the country's more formidable secondaries in the years to come.