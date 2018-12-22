Towson's Solomon Uyaelunmo gives La Salle gift with dunk on own basket

In the first half of his team's road game against La Salle on Saturday, Towson's Solomon Uyaelunmo saw a clear path to the basket and decided to make his move.

The freshman took one dribble, leapt off both feet and scored.

Just one problem. It was the wrong basket.

Yes, Uyaelunmo, who entered the matchup averaging 4.7 points per game, committed basketball's greatest sin, and La Salle tweeted its appreciation.

Towson guard Jakigh Dottin, who threw the inbounds pass to Uyaelunmo, jumped into the air and threw his hands up when he realized what was happening.

Towson coach Pat Skerry leaned forward, put his hands on his knees and looked at the ground.