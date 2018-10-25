Twins hire Rocco Baldelli as manager

The Minnesota Twins have hired Rocco Baldelli as their next manager, the team announced Thursday.

Baldelli has spent the past four seasons as a coach for the Tampa Bay Rays and was a special assistant in the front office for four seasons before that. At 37, he will become the youngest manager in the majors.

A news conference to introduce Baldelli is expected Thursday.

Baldelli played seven seasons in the majors from 2003 to 2010, including six with the Rays. He also spent one season with the Boston Red Sox.

He replaces Paul Molitor, who was 305-343 in four seasons as manager with one playoff appearance. Minnesota went 78-84 in 2018, finishing second in the American League Central but 13 games behind the Cleveland Indians.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.